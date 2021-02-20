BELTON — Services for Engracia Martinez-Ravelo, 56, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home& Cremation Services in Belton with Armando Aquirre officiating.
Mrs. Martinez-Ravelo died Sunday, Feb. 7, at a local hospital.
She was born May 27, 1964, in Durango, Mexico, to Esperanza Ravelo and Fortunato Martinez.
Survivors include her husband, Amalio Reyes Martinez of Belton; a daughter, Elizabeth Alvizo Martinez of Mexico; her mother; five brothers, Fortunato Ravelo of Dallas, Bruno Martinez, Lino Ravelo and Carlos Martinez, all of Mexico, and Margarito Ravelo of Del Rio; two sisters, Sunsana Martinez and Manuela Ravelo, both of Mexico; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.