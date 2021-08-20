Mary Belle (Karl) Schmidt
Mary Belle (Karl) Schmidt of Belton passed away peacefully at the age of 91 during the early hours of Wednesday, August 18, 2021, with her daughters by her side.
Mary was born on October 24, 1929 in Holland, Texas to Simon and Ida (Baker) Karl. She married Herman Schmidt on August 18th, 1945 in Belton, Texas. Mary had a passion for working with others. She found her joy serving her church community by participating in Joyful Hearts, Golden Age, Meals on Wheels, and Relay for Life. Mary worked at Woolco as personnel manager, and ended her working career at Britt Drug of Belton.
Mary enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, and reading. Many generations learned how to play Skip-Bo, dominos, 42, and how to make the world’s best banana pudding.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Joseph) Lenz of Arlington, Texas, and Marilyn (Frank) Turner of Belton Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Jiles, Krista (Larry) Stotler, Ashley (Dustin) Watts, Brenna Scott, Donna (Chris) Poulter, Brad (Kerri) Turner, Brett (Allison) Turner; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Yielding.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Schmidt, great granddaughter, Taylor Jiles, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation will be at Dossman Funeral Home on Friday, August 20, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 21, at Dossman Funeral Home with Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Relay for Life, Belton Senior’s Meals on Wheels, or the charity of your choice.
