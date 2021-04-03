Services for Laura Jeannette Parks, 96, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Parks died March 26 at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Electra to Archie and Dona Wilson. She attended John Tarleton College, North Texas State Teachers College, Southern Methodist University and Methodist Hospital Dallas. She married Louis B. Parks Sr. on March 6, 1948. She worked at Houston Methodist Hospital and Kerrville State Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Louis Parks Jr., Danny Parks and Randolph Parks; a daughter, Jeanine Dooley; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund of Canyon Creek Baptist Church; or Ronald McDonald House.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.