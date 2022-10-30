William “Bill” Thomas Cagnon III
William “Bill” Thomas Cagnon III, 66, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Temple, Texas. He was born February 7, 1956, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to William “Bill” Thomas Cagnon, Jr. and Elizabeth “Tiz” Hildebrand Cagnon. He attended the public schools of Jennings, Louisiana, graduated from Jennings High School in 1974, then attended USL (now ULL). He married LaDonna Claire Troutman in 1983 and they had a daughter, Ryan Nicole Cagnon. The couple divorced and Ryan stayed with her mother. He lived in Temple, Texas many years where he and his dad started a business, Duraclean. His daughter, Ryan, married Brian Baty and had two children, Hunter Reagen Baty and Addyson Reese Baty.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas Cagnon, Jr. and his four grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth, who lived in Temple for thirty years before moving to Hillsboro one year ago; his sister, Catherine Elaine Cagnon Hebert; his brother, Robert Franklin Cagnon; his grandchildren, Hunter Reagen Baty and Addyson Reese Baty; and an uncle, Frank Hildebrand.
