Rodney Dean Schoolcraft, 65, of Belton died Sunday Feb 3, 2020

BELTON — Services for Rodney Dean Schoolcraft, 65, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Schoolcraft died Sunday, Feb. 2, at a Temple hospital.