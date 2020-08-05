Judith K. Hays
Judith Hays, age 75, of Temple, passed away July 28, 2020 at Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in Temple, Texas after complications following heart surgery and pneumonia.
Judith was born October 31, 1944 in Piedmont, Missouri. She married the love of her life and soul mate Lester Hays on July 4, 1983 and they moved to Texas from Missouri in 1986.
Judith had 3 children Laura Ringis, Thomas Milan, and Tina Solarski. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester and her daughter Laura. Survivors include her son Thomas Milan of Moody, and Tina Solarski of Temple; 10 grandchildren Trey Chase, Kevin Allen, Staci Staats, Crystal Ringis, Tiffany Hanlos, Randy Ringis II, Ryan Milan, Jon Thompson, Charitey Milan, and Thomas Milan II; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Judith worked in the health care industry in Temple, including Scott & White for many years, and Girling Healthcare. Judith also worked part-time in the office at the New Day Fellowship Church, where she was also a member. Judith enjoyed beading, crafting, sewing, and always throwing a little sparkle everywhere she went. She was an avid baker and enjoyed making treats and cakes for everyone she knew and was known as “the cake lady”. She would never dare show up to any gathering without something homemade. She never met a stranger and had an infectious smile. She loved hats and any occasion where she could wear one.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 TX-195, in Killeen.
