Services for Charles Edward “Twink” Thomas Sr., 71, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Moody with the Rev. Tynna Dixon officiating.
Burial will be in Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Moody.
Mr. Thomas died Wednesday, March 29, at a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Moody to Fate Thomas and Cardie Harris. He lived in Moody and was educated in Moody public schools. He moved to Killeen, where he lived for more than 35 years. After graduating from high school, he went to work for Burlington Northern Santa Fe, where he worked for many decades until retiring. He was a member of West Cliff Church of God in Christ in Killeen, the Benjamin O. Davis Post No. 9191, and he was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include his wife, Marion E. King-Thomas of Killeen; a son, Charles E. Thomas Jr. of Moody; two daughters, Nedra Thomas of Temple and Detric “DeDe” Austin of Duncan, Okla.; three stepsons, Harry “Lil Squirt” Miller of Austin, Lawrence “Lunky” Brown of Dallas and Dwayne “Deke” Williams of New Orleans; two brothers, M.C. Thomas of Whitehall and Jerry Thomas Sr. of Fort Worth; two sisters, Virginia Thomas of Harker Heights and Lovie Garrett of Fort Worth; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.