CAMERON — Services for Jimmy Randell Holloway, 67, of Alvarado, will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Mr. Holloway died Friday, July 30, in Rogers.
He was born Nov. 9, 1953, in Laurel, Miss., to Billy Lee and Billie Webb Cooley Holloway. He was a retired diesel mechanic for Central Freight.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Holloway of Alvarado; two sons, Jimmy Holloway, Jr. and Jerrad Holloway, both of Alvarado; a brother, Jack Holloway of Rogers; and a sister Judy Rice of Rogers.