Services for Shirley Myers Strasburger, 86, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple with the Rev. Michael Wyckoff officiating.
Mrs. Strasburger died July 19 at a local hospital.
She was born July 31, 1934 in Borger to John Orion and Jimmie Luvator Myers. She received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. She married Harvey Thomas Strasburger on Dec. 4, 1954. She was an advisor and vice president of SEI and managed operations at MegaTravel in Temple. She helped form the Contemporaries as part of the Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; four children, Roy Strasburger, Gregg Strasburger, Sharon Ingram and Susan Vick; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple, TX 76501; or the Temple Education Foundation, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501; or the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. 3rd St., Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.