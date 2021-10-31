BELTON — Services for Larry Werner Lohmann, 81, of Fulshear and formerly of Belton will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in North Belton Cemetery.
Another service will be held Tuesday at Second Baptist Church in Houston.
Mr. Lohmann died Friday, Oct. 29, in Fulshear.
He was born Dec. 29, 1939, in New Orleans to Anna Barbara Pabst and John Lohmann Jr. He served in the Army, and worked for the railroad, Kaiser Aluminum and Weir Radio.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeanna.
Survivors include two daughters, Angela Prade and Shannon Kmiec; a son, Larry Lohmann Jr.; a brother, John Lohmann III; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.