Alfred Seidel, age 90, of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully at his home July, 20, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York the son of Alfred E. and Ruth (Hodge) Seidel.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10:00am to 10:30am at St. Luke Catholic Church 2807 Oakdale Dr. Temple, Texas 76502. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Luke.
Al and his wife, Ginna, moved to Temple, Texas in 1974. He was Chief of the Electro Optic Branch for the Department of the Army, working in civilian service for 42 years until his retirement in 2003. To support Army testing, Al developed the concept of “Through-Sight-Video” for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. His equipment provided means to capture what the gunner saw in his sights. The capability was so crucial that it was adopted Army wide for several decades. When video capture changed to digital, Al was at the forefront of digital recording technology.
Al was a man of many interests. He was equally at home hunting or going to the Metropolitan Opera. He was an effortlessly talented tinkerer and could make or fix anything. He loved being on Lake Belton in his boat “Chicken II” just as he enjoyed his childhood summers on Long Island. He enjoyed tutoring children as much as he did mentoring young engineers. Al was a loving and devoted husband and father. Al’s quick wit was appreciated by all. He lived a life full of love and happiness.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ginna, and his children Karen Francomacaro, Jeffrey Seidel (Mari), Brian Seidel (Bonnie), Cynthia Hout (Steve), and his and Ginna’s son Eric Seidel (Samantha). He is also survived by six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Robert Seidel, a grandson Barrett Peterson, and his mother and father-in-law Anne and Frank McCabe.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church 2807 Oakdale Dr. Temple, Texas 76502