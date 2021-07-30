June J. Ward Cooksey Hogan
Funeral services for Ms. June J. Ward Cooksey Hogan, 96, of Rogers, TX will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, TX. Burial will follow the service at the Holland City Cemetery in Holland, TX.
There will be a visitation on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, TX.
June passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born September 27, 1924 in Davilla, TX.
June was a longtime member of Dyess Grove Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher. Besides being a homemaker, June was an author of many poems and stories, custom cake decorator, babysitter of over 100 kids, and a grower of vegetables.
June leaves to cherish her memories her children: Bobby C. Cooksey and Larry L. Cooksey; her sister-in-law: Betty Ward; her grandchildren: Linda Guynn, William Cooksey, April Farmer, Desi Frieden, Tina Houston, and Symon Voss; her great-grandchildren: Scott Houston, Kaitlynn Handley, Blake Houston, Bailey Voss, Kiersten Voss, Ian Voss, Sara Guynn, Sean Guynn, Sierra Frieden, Bella Frieden, Rachel Farmer, Taylor Farmer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Curtis W. Cooksey; her husband: Leonard Hogan; her son: Jimmy D. Cooksey, Sr; her grandson: Jimmy D. Cooksey, Jr.; and her father, mother, brothers, and sisters.
Ms. Hogan will be missed by those whose lives she touched. Her memories will live in their hearts forever.
“Be strong and courageous, do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
Contributions in June’s memory may be made to Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Rd, Temple, Texas 76501 US or to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Hogan family.
Paid Obituary