Services for Troy Lee Shesler, 58, of Temple will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Shesler died Saturday, Jan. 8, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 25, 1963, in Viroqua, Wis., to Curtis and Ann Long Shesler. He had been a resident of Temple for six years. He worked in the Temple area doing tree trimming and yard work.
Survivors include a daughter, Samm Shesler; four sons, Troy Shesler Jr., Jonathan Shesler, Zachary Shesler and Christian Shesler; his father; a sister, Tami Shesler; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.