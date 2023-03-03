A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Helen Schigut, 87, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Schigut died Sunday, Feb. 26, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 25, 1935, to Otto and Laura Schneider in Rosebud. She graduated from Rosebud High School and Durhams Business School in Austin. She worked for the Department of Agriculture. She married her first husband, John Joe Jahns in 1955, and her second husband, Richard Schigut in 1967. She was a co-owner and operator of Schigut’s Department Store in Belton. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Ladies Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her first husband; and a son, Richard Jahns.
Survivors include her second husband; a daughter, Jana Jahns; two sons, John Jahns, and Michael Jahns; three sisters, Arlene Wilde, Margaret Mikeska, and Carol Moore; three brothers, George Schneider, Charles Schneider, and Daniel Schneider; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.