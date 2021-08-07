Services for Ruth Helen Kohutek, 91, of the Oscar community will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Private burial will be held at a later date in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Kohutek died Thursday, Aug. 5.
She was born April 19, 1930, to Rudolph and Millie Lesikar in Oscar, where she lived nearly all her life. She attended Little Elm School in Oscar. She graduated from Temple High School in 1947. She attended Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin. She worked at First Federal Savings and Loan. She married Louis Kohutek on Aug. 19, 1950. She worked at King’s Daughters Hospital and Clinic in Temple for 27 years. She was a Girl Scout leader, and also was involved in cancer drives. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church. She served as Christian Sister’s president for a number of years, was a member of the choir and served in many other positions at the church. She was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 47 in Seaton, serving as ticket chairman for many years and also serving on the resolution committee. She was an auxiliary volunteer at King’s Daughters Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 26, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen Beeler of Yukon, Okla., and Donna McEntire of Oscar; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53, Temple, TX 76501, or to the Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 S. Loop 121, Belton, TX 76513.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at Seaton Brethren Church.