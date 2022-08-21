Billie Joyce Monk (Smith)
April 7, 1930 – August 17, 2022
Billie Joyce Monk (Smith), 92, of Salado, died peacefully Wednesday August 17th, 2022 at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be at 1pm Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at Salado United Methodist Chapel. Private burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery by Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home.
Billie was preceded in death by her husbands Leldon James “Jim” Rogers (DD1985), Louie Monk (DD1999) and Donald Workman (DD2021). Billie is survived by her children, Dorothy Sansom and her husband Steve in Omaha NE, Leldon James “Jay” Rogers, Jr. and his wife Bettie “Lynette” in Austin TX, John Rogers and his wife Beverly in Austin TX, Joseph Rogers in Richardson, TX; and step daughters Carolyn Fox in Encino, CA and Judy Blackburn and her husband Timm in Surprise, AZ. 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and numerous step children and step grandchildren that she loved as her own.
Billie was born in Maypearl, TX, the youngest of 8 children, to Samuel “Roy” and Margaret “Maggie” Smith. Billie was a bright woman graduating valedictorian of her high school class and from Harris School of Nursing (TCU) in 1950. Billie had a long nursing career and enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage and was active in the Methodist Church.
An extended obituary can be found at: https://www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com/
Paid Obituary