Enriqueta “Queta” Fraga
A Mass of Christian Burial for Enriqueta “Queta” Fraga, 91, of Temple will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Fraga died Sunday, February 9, her 91st birthday, at a local nursing home.
She was born February 9, 1929 in Pendleton to Sylvestre and Refugia Magana. She married Miguel Fraga on August 25, 1946. She was a homemaker, a wife, a mom, and a grandmother to five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and loved going to mass every Sunday. In her earlier years, she was a member of the Guadalupanas and was active in her church. She grew up in Pendleton, Texas and moved to Temple after she got married.
Mrs. Fraga was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel; her son, Randy; and her grandson, Michael.
Survivors include two daughters, Stella Santos of Temple, and Margie Garcia and husband, Paul of Temple; two sons, Danny Fraga of Ft. Worth and David Fraga of Temple.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Recitation of Rosary will be at 7 p.m.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
