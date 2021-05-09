BELTON — Services for Ronald Joe Conn, 75, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Conn died May 1 at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1946, in Killeen. He was an electrician in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Garcia Conn; a sister, Linda Conn Ferrara of Allen; and a brother, Robert Conn of Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation, 2401 S. 31st Street, MS-20-5103, Temple, TX 76508.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.