Services for Constance Gail Lippoldt Birdsong, 67, of Temple will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Birdsong died Saturday, Nov. 6, at a local nursing home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1953, to Otto Frederick Lippoldt Jr. and Alene Schlacter in Torrance, Calif. She graduated from high school in Huntington Beach, Calif., and furthered her education at Orange Coast, Calif. She worked as a certified security guard. She married John Wayne Birdsong. She moved from California to Belton before finally residing in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a brother, Don Lippoldt of Oswego, Ill.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.