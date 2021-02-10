Services for Ferol Dene Ozment, 88, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Ozment died Jan. 31 at her residence.
She was born April 6, 1932, in Troy to John Elmer and Rosalie Ellis. She graduated from Troy High School. She married Robert A. Ozment on Sept. 19, 1952, in Temple. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Temple and the Bell County Democrats.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Leenan Williams and Kate Ozment; and a son, Robby Ozment.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.