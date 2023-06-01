SALADO — Services for Barbarito Ruben Lopez Jr., 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen with the Rev. Gerardo Uribe officiating.
Mr. Lopez died Tuesday, May 27, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 13. 1940, in Edinburg to Barbarito Lopez Sr. and Isabel Lopez. He served in the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1990 and attained the rank of master sergeant before retiring. His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Army Commendation Medal.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Tenorio Lopez; a son, Jose Lopez; a daughter, Lizett Lopez Harris; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.