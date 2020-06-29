Gayle Schmiedekamp, 81, of Temple died Sunday, June 28, at a local care center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
She was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Holland. She worked for Texas Instruments in Temple. She was a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Belton and Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on June 24; and a daughter, Rhonda Gay Schmiedekamp.
Survivors include a son, Gary Schmiedekamp of Temple; a daughter, Retha Shepherd of Little River-Academy; a sister, Barbara Ann White of Ferris; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Cir, Temple, TX 76504; or the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).
Viewing will be noon to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.