BELTON — Services for Irma Melo, 67, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Land Worship in Jarrell with the Juan Ortiz Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Melo died Monday, April 18, at a local hospital.
She was born July 19, 1954, in Robstown to Maria Castaneda and Guadalupe Garza. She married Gabriel melo in 1993. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; three sons, Juan M. Ortiz Jr. and Issac Ortiz, both of Jarrell, and Guadalupe Ortiz of Belton; five daughters, Maria C. Ortiz-Lee and Amy Ortiz, both of Belton, Laura Valle and Lisa M. Cochran, both of Jarrell, and Christy Lopez of Austin; two sisters, Lydia Castro of Belton and Helen Ferguson of Troy; 25 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.