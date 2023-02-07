Edward Donovan Cornelison
Edward Donovan Cornelison, age 55, of Temple passed from this life during the mid-morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born in Brownwood, Texas to parents William and Joy Lynn Cornelison on the 23rd day of October 1967.
Edward attended Temple High School and Heights Baptist Church in his younger years. He has spent his entire life in the Temple area. He loved to fish, work on cars and car racing; he would go as much as he could. Edward also enjoyed cooking and eating, but above all he loved his Dr. Pepper. He always had a Big Gulp of Dr. Pepper and a few cans for backup. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father William.
Edward leaves behind his mother Lynn Cornelison of Temple, brother Scott Tubbs of Moffat, brother Michael Tubbs of Temple, step-sister Sheryl Spence of Alabama, step-sister Gail Cornelison of Odessa and one son Brayden. He also leaves behind one nephew Rodney Wayne Tubbs of Kentucky, and many friends and acquaintances.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Moffat Cemetery in Moffat on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1 o’clock p.m. with Bro. Harlan Haines officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary