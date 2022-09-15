Services for Jimmy Dwyane Blount, 75, of Troy will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Services for Jimmy Dwyane Blount, 75, of Troy will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be held in private.
Mr. Blount died Thursday, Sept. 8, in Temple.
He was born May 27, 1949, in Charleston to Ben and Brownie Blount. He married Donna on Feb. 28, 1970. He owned and operated Blount Speedy Rooter, LLC in Temple for 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Nick Blount and Jeff Blount; a brother, Billy Blount; two sisters, Wanda Booth and Kay Slaton; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.