BELTON — Services for Pete Trevino Jr., 71, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Trevino died Friday, Nov. 12, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 22, 1950 in Taylor to Amelia Watson and Pete Trevino Sr. and Amelia Watson. He was raised by his aunt Mercedes Trevino in Granger. He graduated from Salado High School. He married Martha Quintanilla on Oct. 24, 1970, in Georgetown. He worked for Temple Products and the Bell County Attorney’s Office before becoming a locksmith. He started working for Robert Burns at The Belton Lockshop in 1992 and bought the business in 1996. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, where he was an acolyte and Eucharistic minister, and served with the jail ministry. He received the Lumen Gentium award from the Diocese of Austin for his service in 2021.
He was preceded in death by a son, Pete “Petey” Trevino III.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Stephen Trevino and Ricardo Trevino; two sisters, Mary Alice Galvan and Connie Morales; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, with a rosary at 7 p.m.