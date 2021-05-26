BELTON —Services for Fabian Jefferson, 51, of Kyle will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Joseph Harris officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jefferson died May 13 in San Antonio.
He was born May 7, 1970, in Fort Valley, Ga., to Johnny B. Everett and Sammy Mae Jefferson. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Nicole Clemons Jefferson on Jan. 26, 1995, in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Quinten Faivon Jefferson and Jaqwon Letray Jefferson; two daughters, Tierra C. Payne and Tamara Butterbaugh; eight brothers, Gerry Jefferson, Stacey Jefferson, Henry Lee Everett, Joseph Everett, Melvin Everett, Terrance Everett, Morris White and Zachary Bond; five sisters, Samantha Jefferson, Veronica Everett, Loretta Everett, Mary Everett Bottom and Shirley Everett; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.