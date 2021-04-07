CAMERON — Services for Johnny Leland Rubac Jr., 53, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Mr. Rubac died March 31 at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 22, 1967, in Cameron to Johnnie Leland and Joyce Carolyn Rubac. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. He worked for Wilsonart.
Survivors include a daughter, Brittney Rubac of Oakboro, N.C.; his father of Cameron; a brother, Carl Rubac of Cameron; a sister, Margaret Reigher of Cape Carteret, N.C.; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Buckholts Brethren Church Christian Sisters.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.