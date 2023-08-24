Carolyn Manning
Carolyn passed Friday August 18th surrounded by her family at home. Carolyn was born March 14th, 1943, to Lloyd and Anna Christian in Ft. Loramie, Ohio.
She graduated from Versailles High School in Ohio 1962. She traveled as a military wife throughout the US and Germany. In 1978 she moved to Fort Hood. She worked for many food establishments throughout Bell Co. Retiring from Sam’s as a Demonstration Coordinator. She loved Gene Watson and NASCAR. But most of all she loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Richard Christian and brother-in-law Elmer Long.
She is survived by daughters Cindy (Mike) Marlow and Tammy (Dana) Pratt of Troy, sons Robert Manning and Steve (Kim) Manning of Temple, Terry (BJ) Manning of Troy. Her siblings: brother Bob (Diane) Christian of Ansonia, OH and sister Karen Long of DeGraff, OH. She loved her 27 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service in honor of Carolyn will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
