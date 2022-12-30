Services for Mary Lee Guthrie, 62, of Waco, will be noon Saturday at Moffat Community Center.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Guthrie died Monday, Dec. 26, at her residence.
He was born Jan. 4, 1960 to Thelma and Johnny Beard in New Orleans, La. She was a dog groomer at Waco veterinary clinic.
Survivors include her mother; husband Charlie Guthrie; five sisters, Jeannie Duncan, Carolyn Titus, Penny Ott, Tammy Guthrie, and Pamela Hinojosa; and two brothers, Matthew Beard, and Mark Beard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thelma Whylie to help defray funeral costs, 212 Camino Principal, Belton, TX 76513.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.