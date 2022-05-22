SALADO — Services for William Sproul Jr., 79, of Copperas Cove are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Mr. Sproul died Friday, May 20, at a Temple nursing home.
Updated: May 22, 2022 @ 2:09 am
