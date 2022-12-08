Laurens Milton Johnson
Laurens Milton Johnson, 91, of Temple, Texas passed away after a long illness on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Laurens was a loving husband to Patricia Johnson for 72 years, and devoted father to Jay Johnson and Candy Johnson Ramsey, Popo to six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Laurens was born on July 23, 1931, in Jefferson, Texas to J.E. and Ruth Johnson. Growing up in Temple, TX and attending Temple High, where he played football, he married Patricia Morisak on January 7, 1950. After attending Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, TX they then lived in Waco, TX where Laurens graduated with a business degree from Baylor University. Returning to Temple, TX, they settled on the North side where they lived for the last 70 years until his recent illness and his wife’s sudden passing in September of this year.
Laurens is survived by his son and daughter in law, Jay and Connie Johnson of Salado, TX, daughter and son in law Candy and Paul Ramsey of Pflugerville, TX, six grandchildren and their spouses, Ian and Julie Johnson of Missouri City, TX, Kelsey and Sandy Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kyle and Christine Johnson of Austin, TX, Patricia and Michael Chronicle of Pflugerville, TX, Laura and Devin Olenick of Lehi, Utah and John and Fernie Ramsey of Austin, TX.
Laurens had a notable career as a businessman working in various family businesses, including a car dealership, Johnson’s men’s store and most recently Templas Industries, an injection molding plastics plant, among other ventures. He was a long-time member of First Baptist of Temple. In his younger days he was an avid golfer and traveled widely and of course, was a Cowboys fan. Laurens was well known and deeply loved for his wit, kindness, humor and generosity. He was quick to offer help to those in need and was well liked and respected in the Temple community. But above all, Laurens was a loving husband to his wife Patricia Johnson, who preceded him in death by just two months and a dedicated father to his children and all their families.
Graveside service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1873 N. 1st St., Temple, TX on Friday, Dec. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauren’s memory can be made to Chance for Africa, c/o the Africa Missions Association, 1003 Walter Ct., Pflugerville, TX 78660 or to the charity of your choice.
