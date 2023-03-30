Services for Rezaly Faye “Tut,” “Madea” Roundtree Malone, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Malone died Sunday, March 19, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born April 18, 1933, in Wallace to Andrew and Hallie Mae Roundtree. She graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. She married Acie Malone Sr. She worked as a housekeeper and for Mobile Chemical of Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and four sons, Kenneth Malone, Acie Malone Jr., James Malone and Karl Malone.
Survivors include a son, Gary Malone of Temple; three daughters, Carline Taylor of Clinton, Miss., Generia Malone Perry of Haslet and Dorothy Jean Rivers of Jefferson, Ind.; a brother, Aaron Roundtree of Temple; two sisters, Sarah Young of Temple and Lena Roundtree of Jarrell; 47 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.