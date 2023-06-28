John Richard Hunter
John Richard Hunter, 81, of Belton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at a local hospital. A private family service will be held at a later date. At his own request he will be cremated.
Mr. Hunter was born September 19, 1941, in Greensburg, Indiana to John Elmer Hunter and Edna Marie (Barnes) Hunter.
Mr. Hunter married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carolyn Bee Ketchum, May 28, 1960, in Belton, Texas. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. They were blessed with their only child Richard the following May. John was proud to have served his country from March 1963 to July 1985, including a tour in Vietnam in 1968-69. After retirement from the Army, he worked for the State of Alaska for 15 years retiring in 2000. He and his family were stationed in several locations including Colorado, Hawaii, and Alaska. They spent a total of 20 years in Alaska then returned home to Belton where they have spent the last 22 years.
John graduated from Temple High School in 1959 and obtained his associate degree in business while in the service. He and his wife loved to travel; their favorite trip was always a trip back to Hawaii. They also loved to take their son and grandsons on trips.
John is survived by his wife, Carolyn, their son, Richard K. Hunter of Belton, their grandsons, Christian N. Hunter of Killeen, and Michael A. Hunter of Clayton, North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sharon McCabe, a brother, Steve Hunter, and a great grandson, Carson B Hunter.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to any organization helping veterans.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary