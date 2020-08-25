A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene James Miller, 88, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Burlington.
Mr. Miller died Sunday, Aug. 23, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 11, 1931, in Littlefield to Irene Dolle and Herman Joseph Miller. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. He married Betty Lois Green on May 1, 1953, in London. He worked for Getty Oil Co. He was member of Saint Luke Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife; five children, Debbie Dokupil of Temple, David Miller of Amarillo, Bob Miller of Lake Jackson, Sue Wagner of Duncanville and Ann Byrne of Frisco; a sister, Mary Frances Vivial Hammersley; a brother, Glen Miller; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul of Greater Temple, 106 Avenue D, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.