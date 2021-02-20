BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez III, 58, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial with full police honors will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Ramirez died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 22, 1962, to Erasmo and Maria Ramirez. He worked as a Jail Major after 30 years at the Bell County Justice Center. He also patrolled, was a criminal investigator, ran a firing range, was a member of the diving team, and of the SWAT team.
Survivors include his wife Amanda; a daughter, Stephanie Nicole of Salado; a sister, Elena Warren of Frisco; and his mother of Salado.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.