BELTON — Services for Clifford Lee Honeycutt, 72, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Abundant Life Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Garden of Memories in Temple.
A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial.
Mr. Honeycutt died Sunday, July 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 19, 1950, in Miami, Okla., to John Clifford and Barbara Lovonne Woods Honeycutt. BIO: Clifford was a hard, working, loving, caring person. My mother and him were married for 34 years. He served in the military. He was retired from the city of Temple. He married Patsy Honeycutt in 1989 in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Clifford Lee Honeycutt Jr.
He is survived by his wife of Temple; two sons, Randy Honeycutt of Mojave, Calif., Isaiah’s Gonzalez of Temple; a daughter, Brenda Lohman of Temple; a brother, Greg Honeycutt of Temple; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.