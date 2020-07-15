Wencelao Casillas
Wencelao Casillas entered into rest on July 11, 2020 at his home in Temple, Texas.
Services will be held at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 10am.
Wencelao was born on December 4, 1932 to Filepe and Refugia Casillas in McGregor, Texas.
He worked for Materials Transportation Company for over 20 years. He was a loving father and a great friend to many. His work ethic was of a man who wanted to provide the best for his family and wife. Mr. Casillas was a well known Houston Oiler/Texans fan and a life long fan of professional wrestling.
Wencelao loved God and instilled a strong belief in his family and in Christ.
He is survived by his wife Adelina Casillas; daughter Irene Casillas; his three sons Phillip Casillas; David Casillas; Gilbert Casillas; grandsons Derek Casillas and Jordan Cory Casillas; granddaughter Sandra Casillas; great granddaughters Saleah Casillas and Isabelle Casillas.
Visitation will take place at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple from 4-7 pm on
Wednesday July 15, 2020.
Paid Obituary