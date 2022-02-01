Johnnie Lee Johnson
Johnnie Lee Johnson, 74, passed away before midnight on 01/21/2022 after suffering with a long illness. He was raised in Academy, born in Freer, Texas, to Shirley and Johnny Johnson on 05/18/1947. He is preceded in death by his parents. Johnnie was active is all sports in high school. He joined the army in 1969 and flew helicopters in Vietnam where he received many medals. He was in the printing business for many years and owned his own company in Pflugerville.
Johnnie is survived by his wife Uneva, his sons Brian and Marshall, granddaughter Kelsey, and his brother Wallace, as well as many cousins. Johnnie was loved by many.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday 02/26/2022 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Bliss Hall in Academy in honor of his memory.
