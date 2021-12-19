Cleophas Lara
Cleophas Lara, 87, of Temple, passed away December 16, 2021. Mr. Lara retired from Mayflower Moving Company after many years of service.
Mr. Lara was born April 22, 1934, in Beeville, Texas, to Alejos Lara, Sr., and Gumacinda Rojas Lara.
Cleophas married his bride, Janie Lerma, on September 24, 1955. He is survived by his wife; sons, David Lara, Cleo Lara, Jr., Richard Lara, and Joe Lara, all of San Antonio; his son, Anthony Lara of Temple and a daughter Celia Guzman of Beeville, Texas; sisters, Irenia Guerrero and Estella Seelig; and one brother, Benito Lara, Sr. Mr. Lara was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Mr. Lara was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and five brothers.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 21, from 5-8 pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm in the Chapel of Crawford Bowers Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 22, at 10 am at North Belton Cemetery.
Paid Obituary