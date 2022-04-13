Services for Charles C. Gover, 92, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Gover died Friday, April 8, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Temple to John Worth and Maggie Gover. He graduated from Troy High School. He attended Tarleton University and Texas A&M. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Evelyn Willis in 1951. He worked for Prudential Insurance.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sons, Randy Gover of Mineral Wells, AND Bryan “Buzzy” Gover and Gary Gover, both of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.