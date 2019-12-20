Services for Pooniya “Maggie” Sankar, 70, of Temple were Friday at Kingdom Hall in Temple.
Ms. Sankar died Monday, Dec. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Mamoral, Trinidad, to Bisnath and Rampiarie Ramdial Ragoonanan. She was a member of Kingdom Hall in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Sheldon Sankar of Baltimore and Cedric Sankar of Temple; four daughters, Cynthia Bharath of Katy, Natalie Wilson of Temple, Debbie Sankar of Baltimore and Leah Sankar of Perryville, Md.; six brothers; six sisters; and six grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple was in charge arrangements.