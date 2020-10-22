ROCKDALE — Services for Euteva Talley, 89, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Tally died Tuesday, Oct. 20.
She was born July 4, 1931. She grew up in Gay Hill, and was a high school graduate. She married Dale Floyd Talley. She worked for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. After retiring she moved to Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Gregory Carl Talley; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Terry Dale Talley, Gary Newton Talley and Glenn Wayne Talley; a daughter, Donna Jean Nevitt; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild
Visitation will be noon today at the funeral home.