BELTON — Services for Ronald Emmit “Ron” Flanary Sr., 82, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Ronnie Lastovica officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Flanary died Sunday, Feb. 7, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Appalachia, Va., to Haskell and Maude Flanary. He married Ida Howell on July 4, 1959, in Baltimore. He graduated from Southern High School in Baltimore in 1956. He studied at Northwestern University in Chicago, New York University and UCLA. He later trained at J.E. Hanger, moving to Dallas in 1966. He became a certified prosthetist. He opened and operated a business, Amarillo Prosthetics, before accepting a position at Scott & White in Temple, where he worked for 18 years, retiring in 1995.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Flanary Jr.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Patty Drake and Susan Frick, both of Belton; a brother, Larry Flanary of Inwood, W.Va.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, The Cancer Research Institute or the Kidney Cancer Association or any charity.