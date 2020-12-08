Elizabeth “Carolyn” (Burris) Parks
Temple, Texas ~ Elizabeth “Carolyn” (Burris) Parks, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Mercy House in Temple, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Restland Cemetery in Olney, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Carolyn was born on October 8, 1942 in Olney, Texas to the late Clinton Elias Burris Jr. and Bernice Elizabeth “Sally” (Bullock) Burris. After graduating from high school, she married Billy Wayne Parks on August 26, 1961 in Olney, Texas and moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While living in McKinney, Carolyn served as the church secretary for North Baptist Church. They moved to Temple in 1976 where she continued her education and graduated from Mary Hardin-Baylor. Carolyn was a teacher at Academy Independent School District for over twenty years. She truly loved teaching children. Carolyn was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple and had previously served as the church pianist for twenty-five years. Carolyn enjoyed traveling, visiting museums, and learning about cultural history. Carolyn loved the piano and played it daily, filling her home with beautiful music.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Billy Wayne Parks of Temple, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Sandy Parks of Parker, Colorado; one daughter and son-in-law, Beth Parks and Jose F. Hernandez of Spring, Texas; five grandchildren, Hayden Parks, Aaron Parks, Joaquin Hernandez-Parks, Amelie Hernandez-Parks and Ansel Hernandez-Parks; and three sisters, Charlene Vincent and husband Jerry, Janis Jordan, and Patricia Sullivan and husband Billy all of Graham, Texas.
