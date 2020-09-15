BELTON — Services for Emmett Lee Kelly Jr., 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Bruce Mercer officiating.
Mr. Kelly died Monday, Sept. 7, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 4, 1930, to Emmett and Marie Kelly. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Nielsen Kelly of Temple; four sons, Patrick Kelly and Matthew Kelly, both of Temple, Kevin Kelly of Georgetown and Michael Kelly of Austin; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.