Services for Willie Mae Hawk, 99, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Linell Davis officiating.
Mrs. Hawk died Thursday, May 11, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 28, 1924, in Temple to Virgil Moore and Edith Bridges. She attended Dunbar High School. She married Garfield Hawk Jr. on Oct. 29, 1955. She was a homemaker and a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2020.
Survivors include seven sons, Robert Jefferson of Dallas, Rufus Jefferson of Sacramento, Calif., Hulon Fearce Jr. of Richmond, Va., Cidney Fearce and Garfield Hawk III, both of Temple, Michael Hawk of San Antonio, and Rickey Hawk of Long Beach, Calif.; a daughter, Linell Stephenson Davis of Temple; a brother, Thomas Blunson of Taylor; two sisters, Deloise Ray and Fannie Mae Clay, both of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.