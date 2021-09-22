Services for Carmen Levine Sanchez Jr., 57, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church of Temple with Russell Jones officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Sanchez died Thursday, Sept. 16, at a San Antonio hospital.
He was born June 22, 1964, in San Antonio to Carmen Sr. and Elisa Levine Sanchez. He grew up in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1982. He owned and operated Sanchez Drywall. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Temple.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Stephanie K. Sanchez; two daughters, Kirstean M. Sanchez and Madison “Madi” K. Sanchez; his parents; two sisters, Elisa “Lisa” Jones and Raquel “Rachel” Ezagui; and a brother, Daniel “Danny” Sanchez Sr.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. today at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.