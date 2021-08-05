ROCKDALE – Services for Joyce Brandsetter, 88, of Milano will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Jimmy Fennell officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery near Milano.
Mrs. Brandsetter died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 25, 1933, in Somerville to Russell L. and Ada Pearl Simpson Moses. On Oct. 4, 1955, she married Larry Lee Brandsetter Sr. in Brenham. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son, Larry Lee Brandstetter Jr. of Milano; and two daughters, Lola Jean Brandstetter of Milano and Gloria Ann Lunsford of Houston.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.