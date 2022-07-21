ROCKDALE — Services for Joan Cryer Martindale, 69, of Caldwell will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Dave Lucas officiating.
Mrs. Martindale died Sunday, June 5, at Copperas Hollow Nursing Home in Caldwell.
She was born Jan. 5, 1953, in Cameron to Arthur Lonnie and Gertrude Freeman Cryer. She was a certified nurse’s aide. She was baptized in Church of Christ in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Martindale; a son, Charles Carpenter; a sister, Terry Cuba; and a brother, Murris Cryer.
Survivors include a daughter, Tracy Walker of Caldwell; and six grandchildren.